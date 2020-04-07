Carroll County Times Obituaries
Jean Ann Shanholtz


1935 - 2020
Jean Ann Shanholtz Obituary
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Jean Ann Shanholtz, 85, of Woodbine, MD passed away peacefully at MedStar Medical Center in Olney, MD. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Andrew Shanholtz and her two children, Allen Shanholtz and Christine Porterfield of Westminster, MD. She had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Cox Morton of Georgia. Born January 30, 1935 in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Owen E. Cox and the late Anne Skelton Cox. She grew up as a city girl in Alexandria, VA, but had a love for animals and country living. She and her sister had award winning German Shepherds as teens. When Jean met Andy, they enjoyed going to ham and turkey shoots, boating and hunting. Jean excelled in Pony Sulky Harness Racing in 1964 with "Shenandoah Lancer" who was the U.S.P.T.A. Pony of the Year. Jean was a loving mother who shared her love of the outdoors and animals with her children and actively participated and supported them in 4-H showing goats, cows, horses and rabbits. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8th. A memorial service will be held later in the year in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at https://act.alz.org/donate. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2020
