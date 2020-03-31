Jean Claire Ather, of Westminster, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Westminster Health Care Center. Jean was born on August 4, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Frederick Vernon Wolfe and Florence E. Betts Wolfe. She was the wife of the late Duane Revoir Ather. Mrs. Ather was an Executive Secretary for the Baltimore Spice Company. She is survived by her children Robert L. Townsend of Dundalk, Mark S. Ather and his wife JoAnn of Arbutus and Tracy L. Ather and his wife Aileen of Westminster; sister Anne L. Wray of Baltimore; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Holly, Rachel, Keram, Ian, Emily and Jake; great grandchildren, Marrina, Jadalyn and Rylee. Services and Interment are Private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 31, 2020