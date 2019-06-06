Jean Elizabeth Harbaugh, 92, of Westminster, MD went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She passed at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born August 25, 1926 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Blanche (Urey) Harbaugh. Jean was a graduate of the State Teachers College in Towson, MD. She taught first grade at Franklin Elementary School in Reisterstown for 30 years and children's church at Arlington Baptist Church in Baltimore for many years. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She enjoyed attending worship services at The Church of the Open Door in Westminster. Jean enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing board games, especially Scrabble. She was friendly and outgoing, and loved being with people. Surviving are brother, Paul Harbaugh and wife Ludy of The Villages, FL; and 5 nieces and nephews, Daniel Harbaugh and wife Diana of Littlestown, PA, David Harbaugh and wife Debbie of Hanover, PA, Diane Granic and husband Joe of Westminster, Janice Harbaugh of FL, and John D. Harbaugh and wife Claudia of FL. She was predeceased by a brother, John W. Harbaugh. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD with the Rev. Dr. John A. Campbell officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary