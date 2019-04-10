Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean L. Johnson. View Sign

Jean L. Johnson, 93, of Westminster, MD passed away on April 8, 2019 at the Bright View Westminster Ridge in Westminster, MD. Born November 20, 1925 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mary (Carter) Watson and the wife of William "Bill" Watkins, Sr.Jean started her working career as a Registered Nurse. Jean then went on to teach 4th grade at Reisterstown Elementary School. After obtaining a Master's Degree in Teaching & Library Science from Towson University Jean went to work as a librarian for Baltimore County until she retired. She and her husband Bill loved traveling and visited all 48 U.S. lower states and all the provinces in Canada. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Jean is preceded in death by her first husband, Gover Johnson, Jr; son, Michael Johnson; step-son, William Watkins, Jr. and her baby, Judith Ann Johnson.She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Watkins, Sr.; three daughters: Linda Broadfoot, Sandra Jean Nazelrod, Wendy Sue Orr; son, Gover L. Johnson, III; two step-daughters: Peggy M. Morris, Linda Simmons; two step-sons, James R. Watkins, Charles D. Watkins; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Eline Funeral Home - 2901 Bloom Road Finksburg, MD, with Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. A private family Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. - 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157

Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close