Jean McComas Brandt died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Fairhaven Community In Sykesville, Maryland where she lived for 18 years. She was 93. Jean McComas was born and raised in Halethorpe, Maryland, the daughter of James Price McComas, a trucking company owner, and Margery McGuigan McComas, a homemaker. The family also enjoyed a summer home in Pinehurst on the Chesapeake Bay. Jean was graduated from Catonsville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from the University of Maryland at College Park. She taught in a private Catonsville school and in Baltimore City schools. In 1948 she married T. Marshall Brandt, a Baltimore-born fellow University of Maryland student. Jean and Marshall married their respective college roommates, who remained lifelong friends. While Marshall was working on his law degree, he was asked to join Jean's father in the family trucking business. The family built and ran the company for 20 years. After selling it, Marshall practiced law. In 1957 the family moved from the Gaywood neighborhood near Towson to Tyson Road in Ellicott City, where they lived for 40 years. Jean was an active member and volunteer with St. John's Episcopal Church In Ellicott City and St. Agnes Hospital. They were active golfers, founding members of Turf Valley Country Club, and they toured with friends who called themselves the Fredericksburg Annual Return Tournament. They also enjoyed boating and a summer home in Ocean City MD. Jean and Marshall raised three children: Thomas M. Brandt, Jr., of Millersville MD, Carol B. Staton of Efland NC, and Stephen R. Brandt of Catonsville MD. In addition to the three children, Jean is survived by her sister Mabel Louise Frowe of Houston TX, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville MD on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042.

