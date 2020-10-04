1/1
Jean Pontius Rathbone
1926 - 2020
Jean Pontius Rathbone, 94 of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at the North Pines Assisted Living in Manchester, MD. Born Feb. 28, 1926 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul Reid and Ellen Kate Gross Pontius. Years ago, Jean was a school teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools. She enjoyed being with her family and playing Bridge. She is survived by her son: Jonathan R. Rathbone and his wife Heather and grandchildren: Royce Rathbone, Ahna and Vaughn Butler. She is predeceased by a daughter: Katherine Butler. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
