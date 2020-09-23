Jeanette "Jean" Corinne Horak, 88, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home. Born on February 8, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore A. and Gertrude Corinne Imhoff Spartana. She was the beloved wife of John C. Horak. Jean was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and she was involved in many ministries, including but not limited to, serving as a eucharistic minister, the church choir, and the religious education program. She loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her in addition to her husband are daughters: Barbara Jean Parks and husband Michael, Lauri Ann Rosso and husband Tom, Juliana Marie Perez and husband Phil, Michele Louise Calhoun and husband James, Mary Elizabeth Swack and husband Phil, and Patricia Ellen Rose and husband Tony, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister: Dorothy F. Winberry and husband Paul. She was predeceased by a brother: Nicholas Spartana. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Upperco, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228-3630. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com