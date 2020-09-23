1/1
Jeanette Corinne "Jean" Horak
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette "Jean" Corinne Horak, 88, of Upperco, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home. Born on February 8, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore A. and Gertrude Corinne Imhoff Spartana. She was the beloved wife of John C. Horak. Jean was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and she was involved in many ministries, including but not limited to, serving as a eucharistic minister, the church choir, and the religious education program. She loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her in addition to her husband are daughters: Barbara Jean Parks and husband Michael, Lauri Ann Rosso and husband Tom, Juliana Marie Perez and husband Phil, Michele Louise Calhoun and husband James, Mary Elizabeth Swack and husband Phil, and Patricia Ellen Rose and husband Tony, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister: Dorothy F. Winberry and husband Paul. She was predeceased by a brother: Nicholas Spartana. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 24, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Upperco, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228-3630. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved