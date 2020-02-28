|
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeanette Yvonne Brashears Eckard, age 79, of Westminster, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 23, 1941 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph O. Brashears and Mildred P. Bostian Eyler and stepdaughter of the late George L. "Barry" Eyler. Jeanette attended Woodsboro Elementary School and Walkersville High School. She was a past member of the Gingham Squares Dance Club, member of the auxiliaries of the Westminster Moose and American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro. She formerly drove a school bus for Carroll County, worked for Jerry Bitzel with Mr. B Real Estate and Bitzel Associates, Springdale Village Senior Center Community and was the former owner of Eckard Property Management. She enjoyed country music, dancing, reading and flower gardening. Surviving are children, Charles L. Eckard and wife Jeanette and Lisa R. Eckard and husband Bruce, all of Westminster, Dwayne A. Eckard and Elaine of Pleasant Hill, Clarence L. "Skeeter" Eckard Jr. and Jenn of New Windsor and Lura R. Eckard and Chuck Smith of Taneytown; 14 grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Matthew, Brian, Dwayne Jr., Bradley, Kristi, Justin, Jonathan, Cara, McKenzi, Britney, Joshua and Lexie; many great-grandchildren; companion, David C. Airing of Westminster; and special friends, Dawn Bitzel, Tim and Kathy Worthy, and Hector, Cindy and Ryan Rodriguez. She was predeceased by son, Gary L. Eckard, stepbrothers, Kenneth, Carl and Gary Eyler; and life-long friend, Bill Stitely. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, on Sunday, March 1 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , of Carroll County Team Farming In Heaven, 405 Williams Ct., Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or to Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown, Pike, Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2020
