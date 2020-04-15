Jeanne Elizabeth Barkley, 72, of Sykesville, died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House from natural causes. Born March 6, 1948 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William and Betty Radcliffe Hirsch. She was the loving wife of Paul Elic Barkley. They were married for 50 years and he was her devoted caretaker. Jeanne was proud to be a registered nurse and worked for many hospitals including St. Agnes, GBMC, and Carroll Hospital, and as a case manager for UnitedHealthcare. She enjoyed crafting, playing Scrabble, Bingo, travelling to Florida, and scrapbooking. In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by son and daughter-in-law William A. Barkley and Gina, daughter and son-in-law Katie M. Crawford and husband Bryan, sister Deborah Harrison and grandchildren James and Charlie Crawford and Brigid Barkley. Services and interment will be private with respect to State regulations. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road , Eldersburg , MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to Carroll Community Foundation, 255 Clifton Blvd #313, Westminster, MD 21157 or to the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department, 680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2020