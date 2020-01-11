Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
1948 - 2020
Jeanne Lintner Obituary
Jeanne Keseling Lintner, age 71, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in Woodbine, Maryland , surrounded by loved ones . Born December 9, 1948 in Baltimore County, she was the daughter of the late George and Ida Keseling. She was the beloved wife of Richard Lintner of Woodbine, his wife of 26 years. Jeanne had been a medical office manager for many years. She enjoyed traveling with Rick, car rides in the "S", gardening, baking, and making incredible meals. Most special about Jeanne is how she touched the hearts of all she knew and made friends out of acquaintances, no matter how brief. Surviving in addition to her husband is her son Matt Elder, the light of her life. She also adored her grandchildren Shane, James, Griffin and Delia, and her extended family of cherished cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, Maryland. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1pm until the start of the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 11, 2020
