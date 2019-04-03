Jearlene Hickman, age 78 of Mcdaniel, MD, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at home.Born December 17, 1940, in Quinwood, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Cline A. Watson and Clara M. Smith Watson. She was the wife of 60 years of the late Herbert Danny Hickman who died December 13, 2018.Jearlene had worked as a produce supervisor for the former George's Super Thrift, Eldersburg. She enjoyed playing Bridge. Jearlene had been an active member of the Woman's Club of St. Michael's, MD.She is survived by son Danny Hickman of New Hampshire, daughters: Sherri Hickman of Mcdaniel, MD and Julie Scheele and her husband Kurt of Sykesville, MD; brothers: Paul, Michael and Richard Watson; sister Annette Richard; grandchildren: Beau Martz and Jenealle Lynch and great-grandchildren: Hayden Martz, Oliver Martz, Parker Martz and Makenzi Roth.She was predeceased by her daughter, Darlene Lynch and infant sister, Paulene.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10am. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.Those desiring may make memorial donations to Talbot County Hospice or to the . Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary