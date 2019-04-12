Jeffery Lynn Tarleton Sr., loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born December 27, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Morris and Johanna Tarleton. The youngest of three, he was raised in Boxford, Massachusetts alongside two elder brothers, William "Bill" Tarleton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and the late Morris "Mo" Tarleton, Jr. of Houston, Texas. Jeff's spirit lives through his devoted wife and partner of 44 years, Gretchen (née Baker); children Emily and Scott of Chicago, Jeffery Jr. of Baltimore, and Olivia of Chicago; father in law George A. Baker of MA; and many, many friends. Education became Jeff's career passion when he joined Carroll County Community College in 2016 as an instructor of business management courses. Students will remember Mr. Tarleton for his knowledgeable instruction that became more colorful with his endless personal anecdotes and life stories. Prior to Carroll, he served as an adjunct professor at Stevenson University for over ten years. Other professional roles included two years as Director of Operations at Center for Social Change and 14 years as Director of Administration at Gerstung Inter-Sport. Jeff, also known as "The Lug," will forever be cherished and remembered as a history savant, division III football player of Curry College, soccer coach, fierce Democrat, Star Trek aficionado, train authority, Instagram sensation, foodie, expert pool floater, friend to pugs, brother, partner, dad, and friend. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 15, 2019, 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jeffery L. Tarleton Scholarship c/o Karen Pelton, Carroll Community College Foundation, 1601 Washington Road, Room M261, Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 12, 2019