Jeffrey Lee Engle, age 62 of Manchester, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Patapsco Valley Center in Randallstown. Born December 21, 1956 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles R. Engle Jr. and the late Betty L. Alexander Engle. Jeffrey had been a computer technician. Surviving are his brother Charles R. Engle III of Ormond Beach, FL and his sister Jane Carol Engle of Manchester. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Ellicott City.
