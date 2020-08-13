Jeffrey Lee "Jeff" Schaffer, 67, of Hanover, PA passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. Jeff was born July 29, 1953 in Baltimore and was the son of the late Albert Lee and Nelle Lucille Schaffer. He was the cherished husband of Deborah Lee Schaffer, whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage on June 8, 2020. Jeff was a graduate of Milford Mill High School, class of 1971. He attended Carroll Community College where he took classes to further his education in the emergency medical field. He also attended Catonsville Community College and earned his certification in Occupational Safety and Health Technology. Jeff was employed for 38 years with the Social Security Administration, where he worked as a health and safety specialist until his retirement. Jeff's passion in life was helping others and was dedicated to Emergency Medical Services. He was well known and respected within the Medical Services Community and was currently employed at Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company. Additionally, he worked at several local departments throughout the years including Lineboro, Pleasant Valley (lifetime member), Westminster, Pikesville and Littlestown. He was a mentor to many and a CPR/ACLS instructor within the community. Jeff notably was awarded Paramedic of the Year in 1999 by the Maryland Institute for Medical Services Systems. He served as Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board for Carroll County for over 25 years. In his younger years Jeff was a talented musician and played the piano, organ, and guitar. He loved music and listening to 60's, classic rock and followed several bands. He loved to be on the water where he liked to go crabbing and boating. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Jeff will always be remembered as a loving father and husband, true hero, mentor, colleague and friend to many. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are beloved children Shannon Ebron (Robert) of Hanover, PA and Christopher Schaffer of Belle Vernon, PA; and grandchildren Bradley, Robbie, Taylor, and Mason. Also survived by sisters-in-law; several nieces and a nephew. The family will welcome friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Westminster, with a Memorial Service beginning at 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11 am at Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, officiated by Deacon Charles Barnhart, Jr. Interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Rd., Hanover, PA. Social distancing measures and face covering are required. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.