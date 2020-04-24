Jeffrey Steven Fetrow, 61, of Hampstead, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Hampstead, MD. Born September 13, 1958 in Washington, DC, he was the son of George and Sandy Fetrow, and a loving husband to his wife Kimberly Fetrow. He was a graduate of Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD. An employee of Coty Inc. for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, zombies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife is his daughter, Samantha Zdanis and her husband Christopher J Zdanis of Dover, PA; two grandsons, Scott Fetrow, Christopher Zdanis, Jr.; two granddaughters, Summer Zdanis, Kyleigh Zdanis. A brother Doug Fetrow, and many friends. He is preceeded by his brother G. Scott Fetrow. Interment will be private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2020