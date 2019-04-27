Jeffrey Grant Wellman, 50, of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Shock Trauma at The University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1968 in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Pat Wellman.Jeff worked as an account executive in the advertising industry for over 30 years. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Towson State University in Mass Communications in 1991. He was also a member of the SAE fraternity. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing, hiking and cooking in the family kitchen.Besides his wife, he is survived by son Sean Wellman and daughter Delaney Wellman, of Westminster; mother-in-law Gloria Perry of Westminster; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gene and Cheryl Perry of Millsboro, DE; niece Lynne Kenton and nephews Nicolas and Andrew Perry.He was predeceased by his father-in-law Eugene Perry, Sr.A private prayer service will be held at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Pat Wellman at PO Box 371 Westminster, MD 21158 for a college fund for Jeff's children.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019