Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Grant Wellman, 50, of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Shock Trauma at The University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1968 in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Pat Wellman.Jeff worked as an account executive in the advertising industry for over 30 years. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Towson State University in Mass Communications in 1991. He was also a member of the SAE fraternity. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing, hiking and cooking in the family kitchen.Besides his wife, he is survived by son Sean Wellman and daughter Delaney Wellman, of Westminster; mother-in-law Gloria Perry of Westminster; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gene and Cheryl Perry of Millsboro, DE; niece Lynne Kenton and nephews Nicolas and Andrew Perry.He was predeceased by his father-in-law Eugene Perry, Sr.A private prayer service will be held at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Pat Wellman at PO Box 371 Westminster, MD 21158 for a college fund for Jeff's children.

Jeffrey Grant Wellman, 50, of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Shock Trauma at The University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1968 in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Pat Wellman.Jeff worked as an account executive in the advertising industry for over 30 years. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Towson State University in Mass Communications in 1991. He was also a member of the SAE fraternity. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing, hiking and cooking in the family kitchen.Besides his wife, he is survived by son Sean Wellman and daughter Delaney Wellman, of Westminster; mother-in-law Gloria Perry of Westminster; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gene and Cheryl Perry of Millsboro, DE; niece Lynne Kenton and nephews Nicolas and Andrew Perry.He was predeceased by his father-in-law Eugene Perry, Sr.A private prayer service will be held at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Pat Wellman at PO Box 371 Westminster, MD 21158 for a college fund for Jeff's children. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close