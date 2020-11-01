Jennifer "Jen" Marie Sedlak Russell, 52, of Silver Run, MD died from complications of cancer on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She passed peacefully with Will at her side. Jen was the loving wife of William Howard Russell, her husband of 24 years. Jen was born on October 30, 1967 in Baltimore to Kay MacArthur Sedlak and the late Robert Thomas Sedlak. She was raised near Pleasant Valley, MD and was a lifelong lover of animals and nature. Jen was a 1985 graduate of Westminster High School. She earned a B.A. in Art from Millersville University in 1988 and an M.S. in Occupational Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1994. She worked for WellSpan Health for the past 22 years, most recently as a Wellness Instructor. In addition to her husband and mother, Jen is survived by her step-daughter DeLica (Charles "Sam") Barclay and grandsons Logan Michael and Colton Jacob; by brother Robert A (Laura "Beth") Sedlak of Clifford, PA and their daughters Lily, Miriam, and Vivian; by brother Matthew T. (Melissa) Sedlak of Littlestown, PA, and their children, Everett, Griffin, Gwyneth, Benjamin, and Isaac "Pete"; and by brother-in-law Carroll Winfield "CW" Russell of Taneytown, MD and his sons Bradford and Jonathan Thomas. She also leaves behind a large and treasured network of friends. Jen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster where she served as an usher. She was a board member of Timber Ridge Residences and belonged to the American College of Sports Medicine and the House Rabbit Society. She and her husband loved working together on landscaping their property, and Sunday-night pizza and TV. Throughout their marriage they took in cats and rabbits who were down on their luck. They also provided a foster home for rabbits. Jen loved her work, exercise, dancing, writing, adventures, and every moment she spent with her family and friends. Her family will welcome friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 75% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Her Memorial Service will be held virtually only at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020. This Virtual Service will be available to all by going to the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster's website - http://www.fpcwest.org/
Once on the home page, click on the link below Jen's photo to be taken the service. The service will remain available for viewing. Pastor Matthew Glasgow will officiate. Inurnment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery will be private. Jen wanted a special celebration of her life. In light of the COVID health crisis, it will be scheduled for a safer time at Will and Jen's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jennifer's name may be made to the House Rabbit Society, www.rabbitsinthehouse.org
the Carroll County Humane Society, https://hscarroll.org
or to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, https://nlmsf.org
