1/1
Jennifer Marie Sedlak "Jen" Russell
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer "Jen" Marie Sedlak Russell, 52, of Silver Run, MD died from complications of cancer on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She passed peacefully with Will at her side. Jen was the loving wife of William Howard Russell, her husband of 24 years. Jen was born on October 30, 1967 in Baltimore to Kay MacArthur Sedlak and the late Robert Thomas Sedlak. She was raised near Pleasant Valley, MD and was a lifelong lover of animals and nature. Jen was a 1985 graduate of Westminster High School. She earned a B.A. in Art from Millersville University in 1988 and an M.S. in Occupational Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1994. She worked for WellSpan Health for the past 22 years, most recently as a Wellness Instructor. In addition to her husband and mother, Jen is survived by her step-daughter DeLica (Charles "Sam") Barclay and grandsons Logan Michael and Colton Jacob; by brother Robert A (Laura "Beth") Sedlak of Clifford, PA and their daughters Lily, Miriam, and Vivian; by brother Matthew T. (Melissa) Sedlak of Littlestown, PA, and their children, Everett, Griffin, Gwyneth, Benjamin, and Isaac "Pete"; and by brother-in-law Carroll Winfield "CW" Russell of Taneytown, MD and his sons Bradford and Jonathan Thomas. She also leaves behind a large and treasured network of friends. Jen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster where she served as an usher. She was a board member of Timber Ridge Residences and belonged to the American College of Sports Medicine and the House Rabbit Society. She and her husband loved working together on landscaping their property, and Sunday-night pizza and TV. Throughout their marriage they took in cats and rabbits who were down on their luck. They also provided a foster home for rabbits. Jen loved her work, exercise, dancing, writing, adventures, and every moment she spent with her family and friends. Her family will welcome friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 75% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Her Memorial Service will be held virtually only at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020. This Virtual Service will be available to all by going to the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster's website - http://www.fpcwest.org/ Once on the home page, click on the link below Jen's photo to be taken the service. The service will remain available for viewing. Pastor Matthew Glasgow will officiate. Inurnment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery will be private. Jen wanted a special celebration of her life. In light of the COVID health crisis, it will be scheduled for a safer time at Will and Jen's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jennifer's name may be made to the House Rabbit Society, www.rabbitsinthehouse.org the Carroll County Humane Society, https://hscarroll.org or to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, https://nlmsf.org Online condolences may be offered to Jen's family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved