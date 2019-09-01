|
Jennifer Shay Moucheron, age 38, of Eldersburg passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 20, 1980, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of Carl W. Thompson of Eldersburg and the late Sandy Lipsey. Jen was an EMT with East Coast, Freestate and Pulse Medical Transport. She was a nursing student at Carroll Community College. Jenn was also a full time mom and enjoyed working out at Athens Health Club and spending time at the beach. She was an organ donor and was able to provide the gift of life in her passing. Surviving in addition to her parents are son Brandon T. Moucheron of Eldersburg and daughter Breanna A. Moucheron of Eldersburg; brothers: Joseph Vitek of Palm Bay, FL and Donald Vitek of NY and sister Bonnie Benedetta of Ellicott City and step-mother Dinah Yeager Thompson of Eldersburg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 and Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10 to 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will follow Friday's visitation at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Living Legacy Foundation. Attn. Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Rd. Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 1, 2019