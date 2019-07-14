Jenny Lynn Shields Barnstein, 63, of Manchester, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster. Born May 27, 1956 in Baltimore, she was the loving wife of Richard Lee Barnstein, her husband of 22 years. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Jessica Fauth Wise of Easton, Samantha Rose Barnstein of Manchester; brother, James William Shields, Jr. of Frederick; sister, Priscilla Waldman of Seven Valleys, PA; grandchildren, Ella, Abby and Grayson, all of Easton; and her mother, Gaye E. Miller Shields of Port Charlotte, FL. She was predeceased by her father, James William Shields, Sr. Jenny was a graduate of North Harford High School and had worked as an administrative assistant for Hannah More School in Reisterstown for over 34 years. She was an avid Baltimore Ravens season ticket holder and fan, a supporter of animal rescue efforts and a loyal and loving friend to many. The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dustin Harper officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Double Dog Dare Rescue, 1014 Old Manchester Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at www.doubledogdarerescue.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 14, 2019