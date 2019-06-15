Jenny Wagner On June 13, 2019, Jenny Wagner, devoted daughter of Wendy Wagner and Steven Wagner; adoring sister of Michael (Jennifer) Wagner, Jennifer (Bailey) Furst, and Lisa (Eli) Furst; loving aunt of Adeline Wagner and Max Wagner; dear niece of Doris (Marshall) Tanhoff, Robert Wagner, and Ellen (Rick) Lundsten; beloved cousin of Anita (Howard) Heller, Susan Katz, Faith (Dave) Fischel, Anne (Rabbi David) Greenspoon, Hope Tanhoff, Denise (Dan) Moldover, and Sue (Albert) Belsky. Also survived by friends and supporters at Target Community and Educational Services as well as other loving friends and family. Funeral services will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens - Olney MD on Sunday, June 16, at 1 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Target Community and Educational Services, 111 Stoner Avenue Westminster, MD 21157. In mourning at the home of Faith and Dave Fischel following the service on Sunday and from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday.

