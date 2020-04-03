Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerad Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved son, Jerad Maher, 30, of Sykesville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020 from his battle with alcohol and drug addiction. He was a wonderful and caring person who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He never got to experience the many joys of life as a result of one bad decision as a young adult which triggered a disease which controlled every aspect of his life. Addiction robbed him of relationships and prevented him from achieving his dreams and being the person he was meant to be. Jerad was born August 3, 1989 at Andrews AFB, MD. He started grade school at a Primary School in England, attended elementary school in Yakima, WA, middle school in Sykesville, MD and high school in Yokota, Japan. He later attended Carroll Community College and University of Maryland but drugs started to take over his life. He bounced between sobriety and drug or alcohol abuse for the next 12 years, failing to cope for long periods resulting in anxiety, depression, and isolation. He struggled finding a path in life but found great comfort in his passion for music. If he wasn't listening to his vast library of music, he was composing songs, playing the piano and guitar, or giving lessons to kids in the neighborhood. He was an "old soul" who loved classic movies and books, The Beatles, shopping at Goodwill, playing pool, skateboarding, and trivia. Jerad is survived by his parents, Rhonda and Kevin Maher of Sykesville MD; brother Adam (Samantha) and nephew Weston of Evans, GA; grandparents Charles and Margie Harris, Johnston City, IL; grandmother Anna Maher, Hanover, PA; 10 Aunts and Uncles, and 13 cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Maher. Due to the current crisis with COVID-19, a funeral service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rising Above Addiction of Carroll County to help save a person battling addiction.

Our beloved son, Jerad Maher, 30, of Sykesville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020 from his battle with alcohol and drug addiction. He was a wonderful and caring person who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He never got to experience the many joys of life as a result of one bad decision as a young adult which triggered a disease which controlled every aspect of his life. Addiction robbed him of relationships and prevented him from achieving his dreams and being the person he was meant to be. Jerad was born August 3, 1989 at Andrews AFB, MD. He started grade school at a Primary School in England, attended elementary school in Yakima, WA, middle school in Sykesville, MD and high school in Yokota, Japan. He later attended Carroll Community College and University of Maryland but drugs started to take over his life. He bounced between sobriety and drug or alcohol abuse for the next 12 years, failing to cope for long periods resulting in anxiety, depression, and isolation. He struggled finding a path in life but found great comfort in his passion for music. If he wasn't listening to his vast library of music, he was composing songs, playing the piano and guitar, or giving lessons to kids in the neighborhood. He was an "old soul" who loved classic movies and books, The Beatles, shopping at Goodwill, playing pool, skateboarding, and trivia. Jerad is survived by his parents, Rhonda and Kevin Maher of Sykesville MD; brother Adam (Samantha) and nephew Weston of Evans, GA; grandparents Charles and Margie Harris, Johnston City, IL; grandmother Anna Maher, Hanover, PA; 10 Aunts and Uncles, and 13 cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Maher. Due to the current crisis with COVID-19, a funeral service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rising Above Addiction of Carroll County to help save a person battling addiction. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close