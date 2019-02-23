Jerome J. "Jerry" Brady, Jr., 73, of Finksburg, died at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born September 25, 1945 in Baltimore, the son of Jerome J. Brady, Sr. and Roxie E. (Burleson) Brady. Jerry spent part of his childhood on the Burleson family farm in New Windsor, MD. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. Since 1990, Jerry was Owner and Operator of Foodservice Designs. He and his wife Sharon (Birkelien) Brady were married for 53 years. Surviving besides his wife, are sons Jeff and his wife Brenda, Ryan and his wife Angel, a granddaughter Riley Brady and grandsons RJ and Cody Brady. He enjoyed camping with his family. The family will mourn in private. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019