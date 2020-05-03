Jerome P. Luers, 73, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Best Care in Reisterstown, MD. Born on October 19, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Jacob P. Jr., and Agnes L. Baseman Luers. He was the beloved husband of the late Helena Luers. Jerome attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from St. John Catholic High School in Westminster. He worked many years for the Baltimore County School Board as a groundskeeper. He was an avid golfer in his younger years and enjoyed watching car races. Surviving him is a brother: Michael E. Luers and wife Peggy, stepdaughter: Melena Poole and husband Hayden, granddaughter: Jenna, nephew: Brent Luers, and nieces: Tiffany Cox and Renee Mohr. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.