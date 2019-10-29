|
Gerald "Jerry" Harlin Brandon, 80, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born June 30, 1939 in Springfield, OH, he was the son of the late Vincent Elmer and Mary Eleanor (Sexton) Brandon. He was the husband of the late Frances Yvonne (Oursler) Brandon, to whom he was married for 54 years. She passed in 2016. Jerry was a graduate of Wheaton High School in Silver Spring, MD, class of '58. He became an ROTC Master Sergeant with the Air Force during his 5 years as an Aeronautical Engineering major at the University of Maryland. He was employed by the United States Postal Service during his college days. He subsequently entered management with Grand Union Supermarkets and became Supervisor of 13 stores. Jerry was the owner/operator of the Grocery Basket/Whiskey Basket near Taneytown from 1979 to the present. He also owned and managed several rental properties. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown, where he served as Corporator of the Church for 24 years. He also served on the Church Economic Committee and was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #11631, and served as Grand Knight. He served as Cubmaster and Webelos Den Leader of Taneytown Pack #718. He loved piloting his Cessna N23450, which he flew for over 20 years, and was a member of the Barn Stormers. He also enjoyed piloting his 26' sailboat. He loved working in the yard, and over the years, planted over 1,000 trees. Surviving are sons, Steven Brandon and wife Melinda of Glen Rock, PA, and Keith Brandon and wife Tammy of York Haven, PA; daughter, Holly Lehigh and husband Brian of Littlestown, PA; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his only brother, Robert Brandon, and his only sister, Mary Anne Grewe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD, with Father John F. Lesnick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. The rosary will be shared at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2019