Jerry Lynn Currence, 76, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. Born on September 2, 1942 in Elkins, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Carl Dale and Anna Juanita Currence. He was the beloved husband of Ida "Ginny" Menikheim Currence, whom he married in April 1972. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy in which he served from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a machinist for Black and Decker for about 10 years and as an assembler for Caterpillar, Inc. until his retirement in 2005. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughter Dawn M. Pyne and husband Stephen of Westminster, two grandsons, Dustin Mohlhenrich and Travis Mohlhenrich, and 2 great grandsons Max and Brooks. He is also survived by brothers Kenneth D. Currence, Robert W. Currence and Dennis N. Currence. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce Householder. Jerry was a member of the Church of the Open Door in Westminster. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and amateur Radio. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. His family will welcome visitors on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Acres Cemetery in Windsor Mill. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 14, 2019