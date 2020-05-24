Jerry P. Mantlo, 79 of Westminster, MD passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Donna Mantlo (nee Wallace) for 55 years. He was born July 14, 1940, in Springfield, TN, the son of the late John Mantlo & Lucille Mantlo. Jerry worked for Bechtel Power for 39 years. He was a member of the Taylorsville/Winfield Lions Club and St. John's Catholic Church. Jerry enjoyed helping at different lion Club events or helping with the Winfield Carnival with the Lions club. He was a coin collector and graduated from Springfield High school in TN and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Jerry Mantlo & wife Robin, John Mantlo & Sandra Lense and Jennifer Mantlo. Also survived by his 4 grandchildren Thomas & Christopher Mantlo and Kristina & Steven Propst. Services are Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 24, 2020.