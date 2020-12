Jerry Dwight Trent was born on January 16, 1951 and passed away on December 2, 2020 and is under the care of Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Dec 13, 2020 at 2-4 & 6-8 pm and a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Dec 14, 2020 at 11:00 am and Burial at 12:15 at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD.



