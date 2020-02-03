Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Eyler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Eyler, Jr., 95, of Westminster, died Saturday, Feb 1, at his home. He was the widower of Carrie I. Eyler who died Jan. 2, 2020. Born Aug 4, 1924 in Frederick County, Jesse was the son of the late Jesse F.,Sr. & Mary S. Shane Eyler. He was retired from Black & Decker of Hampstead in 1987 after 20 years of employment. He had also been employed with Windsor Shoe of Littlestown and Pleasant Valley Shoe Factory. Surviving are his children: Carl E. Eyler & Phyllis of Hanover; Faye O. Boughter and Linda K. Bupp & Butch, all of Westminster; his 4 grandchildren: Jason Eyler and Melissa, Travis Boughter and Allison, Michelle Clemmer & James and Brian Byers; his 8 great grandchildren: Rhiannon & Caleb Eyler, Kyler Boughter, Jaidan & Maddox Clemmer, Corbin, Haley & Ava Byers; and his two sisters, Catherine Shelton of McSherrystown and Genevieve Shimp of Muncy, PA. Jesse was predeceased by his brothers: Ralph, Ernest, Myrten, William, John, Frank and Leroy Eyler and his sisters: Ella Pittinger and Mabel Stephan. Jesse was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run. He was a farmer, builder, mechanic, welder, plumber and "jack of all trades". He enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing, bluegrass festivals and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service is Thursday, Feb.6, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Linda Fernandez officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Memorials in Jesse's name may be sent to his church @ 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be shared on

