Jesse Ira Walker, 90, of Reisterstown, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1929 in Carnegie, PA to the late Jesse Ira and Margaret (nee Herman) Walker. He was married to Janet (nee Gosnell) Walker. Jesse was a 32 degree Mason in Carnegie, PA, a member of the Western MD Shrine Club, the Masonic Lodge of Carnegie, PA and a member of the Masonic Lodge Ionic 145 AF & AM. He served in the Air National Guard for 6 years in PA. He was also a member of Deer Park United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Janet Walker of Reisterstown; goddaughter Jennifer Brightwell Beadle and her husband William, III and sons Griffin and Jaxon; nephew Dale Robert Walker and his wife Crissy; great nephew Nathan Walker. Predeceased by brother James Robert Walker and his wife Beatrice. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Wards Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2020