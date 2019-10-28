Jesse Wayne Constantine, 31, of Westminster, passed away on October 25, 2019. Born March 12, 1988 in Baltimore he was the son of Joan Lecuyer and the late Mark Constantine and stepson of Bruce Lecuyer of Westminster. Jesse graduated from Littlestown High School, class of 2006. He was currently employed for Horizon Construction, where he worked as a carpenter. Jesse was kind, generous, caring, and a hard worker. He told great jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved kids, being with family and friends, and especially adored his nephew, Sawyer. He also liked to fish and was a talented guitar player. Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father is sister Cassey Mudgett and husband Nicholas; step-siblings Brandon Lecuyer, Benton Lecuyer and Brianna Lecuyer; grandmothers JoAnne Kaiser and Nancy Constantine; nephew Sawyer Mudgett; niece Adalyn Lecuyer; cousins Tiffany, Johnathan, and Matthew. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his brother Andrew Botterill; grandfathers Bill Kaiser and Wayne Constantine. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to risingaboveaddiction.com Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 28, 2019