Jessica Erin Shaffer, 31, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at York Hospital from injuries received in a car accident Saturday evening. Born February 28, 1988 in La Mesa, CA, she was the daughter of Robin and Randy Vice of Jacksonville, FL and Jeff and Melissa Shaffer of Westminster, MD. Jessica graduated from Westminster High School in 2006 and attended Goucher College. She worked at Arooga's in Hanover, PA. She enjoyed art, especially film photography. Her generous spirit will be forever cherished. In addition to her parents, she is survived by sister Ashlea Vice, brother Brennan Vice, sister Andrea Topham, and brother Carter Shaffer. She is also survived by beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, friends, and longtime customers. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Place, Westminster, MD 21157. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Shatterproof , https://www.shatterproof.org, To Write Love on Her Arms, https://twloha.com, or National Audubon Society, https://www.audubon.org. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020