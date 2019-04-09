Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Myers. View Sign

Jessie Juanita Scott Myers, 84, of Eldersburg, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Born April 14, 1934 in Vienna, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Brooke and Edith Smythers Scott. Jessie was a psychodramatist and then a trial consultant. She was of the Episcopal faith. She is survived by daughters Cheryl Ann Myers, E. DeSailles Carter and husband Brian J. Carter, Andrea Kelly Myers, sister Brenda Lee Scott, grandchildren Jessica Leigh Booker and husband Luke Aaron Booker, Caroline Myers England, Shana Lee Brickner and husband Danny, Caitlyn Marie Lohman, great grandchildren Jacob Thomas Booker, Connor Luke Booker and a great grandson to be born in May, Wade Michael Brickner. She was preceded in death by sisters Gail Caroline Hyde and Joan Thornton Scott. Memorial services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Visitation will begin at 1 pm. with a service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made The National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield VA 22116-1583 or to Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St Suite 1300 Oakland, CA 94612. Online condolences may be offered at

6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

