It is with great sadness that the family of Jill Laureen Armacost announce her passing at home in Westminster, Md., on May 4, 2020. Jill was the beloved daughter of Betty Ahalt Armacost and the late John L. Armacost. In addition to her mother she will be sadly missed by her surviving brothers; Brian A. Armacost (Darlene) of Emmitsburg, Md., Mark L. Armacost (Carla) of Shippensburg, Pa., and her sister, Sheryl A. Dutterer of Littlestown, Pa., her aunts, Anna Fleming of Hagerstown, Md., and Virginia P. Armacost of Beaumont, TX., many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the country. Jill was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 1977; a graduate of Villa Julie College 1980 (AA MLT); Appalachian State College, Boone, N.C. 1988 (B.S. Biology); East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C. Dec. 1997 (M.S. Biology). Jill was an inveterate traveler and loved the outdoors, particularly her beloved mountains of North Carolina, where she visited as often as possible. As a contract traveling Medical Technologist she worked in or traveled through all of the "lower 48 states" many times over. Jill's faith and love of God was the center of her life. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 18, 2020.