Jimmie Chandler Elswick, 83, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Born December 1, 1935 in Dunham, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ervin Nelson and Angeline Webb Elswick. He was the husband of the late Phyllis Jean Elswick (nee Wright) who died February 20, 2000. They had been married for 44 years. Jimmie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1954-1958. He had retired from N.A.S.A as a communications specialist after a career of 32 years. He then became a contractor for Boeing for several years. He enjoyed watching golf, and going the Westminster Senior Center. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by daughters Jean E. Marks and husband Steven, Wendy L. Sykes, Gail Green and husband David, son Justin A. Elswick and wife Dawn, grandchildren Joshua, Dylan, Zachary, Michael, Sydney, Madelyn, Shelby and great granddaughter Savannah. He was preceded in death by siblings Clara Belle Elswick Bell, George Cleatis Elswick, James Curtis Elswick, Henry Carlos Elswick, Carrie Jean Elswick Bevins, Billy Eugene Elswick and Leonard Omar Elswick. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Springfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to The , PO BOX 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 9, 2019