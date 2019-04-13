Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan B. Logue. View Sign

Joan Bloom Logue, age 89, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lorien of Taneytown.Born November 21, 1929 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie Baugher Bloom. She was the wife of William T. Logue, who died in 2014. Mrs. Logue was formerly employed with Union Bridge Clothing Co. and then H.L. Hartz Clothing, Frederick. She is survived by her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Kay Logue. She was predeceased by her son, Donald M. Logue in 2014, one brother and one sister.There will be no public visitation or service.Mrs. Logue was passionate about animals and animal rights and her family asks for memorial donations to any local humane society or SPCA.

