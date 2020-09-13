Joan Kegel Baltzell, 83, of Taneytown, formerly of Westminster, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born March 2, 1937 in Pleasantville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Gretchen (Blaufuss) Kegel and Edward W. Kegel. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward "Lee" Baltzell. She retired from the Carroll County Board of Education. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the WBCCI Airstream Travel Club. Most of all, she was honored to be a grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Baltzell Bachtel and husband Randy of Westminster, Robin L. Baltzell Fendlay and husband Ray A. of Westminster; brothers Robert "Bob" Kegel and wife Jackie and Bud Kegel and wife Ruth; grandchildren Brooks Bachtel (Angie), Nathan Bachtel (Becky), Bethany Rasche (Brian), Kelsey Fendlay and Kyle Fendlay (Cathlyn); great-grandchildren Nora, Josie, Boyd, Adalee, Lilly, Robbie, Dax, Rylee, LeAnn and Hudson. Private memorial services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



