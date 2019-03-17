Joan Catherine Schmidt, age 83 of Finksburg, passed away, Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence. Born November 10, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph O. and Agnes M. (Hohman) Schmidt. Joan grew up in Randallstown. From an early age, her passion was horses, riding in shows, and parades. After graduating from business school, she worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance. She enjoyed camping, motorhome travel, and for over 20 years she was a "snowbird" as she escaped Maryland winters to enjoy her residence in Okechobee, Florida. She enjoyed meeting friends at the VFW and American Legion Halls. Surviving are her nephew George J. Bopst and his wife Brenda, their children George D. Bopst and wife Brittany, and Jennifer Matrey and husband Joseph, and her niece Denise Bopst and her children Robert and Ashley. She was predeceased by her sisters Carolyn Bopst and Patricia Schmidt, by her brother-in-law George M. Bopst, nephew Robert Bopst, and her life companion Charles "Bud" Riddle. Joan had many friends, some all of her life, some who became a special family throughout her life. Her family would like to thank Joan Lawless and Vickie Owings for being special friends. Also, Bud's family, nieces Gloria Jasper and Stephanie Heck, godson Frank Jasper, and great nieces Amy Bay and Hope Jasper. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary