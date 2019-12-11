Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Frizzellburg Bible Church 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster , MD View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Frizzellburg Bible Church 1905 Frizzellburg Road Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Carole Colson, 74, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Joan was the loving wife of the late Robert Carroll Colson who passed away in 2010. Joan was born on September 16, 1945 in Westminster to the late Madelyn and John Berwager. She was a graduate a Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. Joan worked for Carroll Hospital Center in various administrative positions and departments. Joan is survived by her three children; Robert Colson, Jr. and wife Denise of Wisconsin, Melanie Arrington and husband Melvin of Taneytown, and Jonathan Colson and long-time friend Tom Qualey of Washington, DC. She will be missed by her four grandchildren; Kayla Carr and husband Justin, Ryan Arrington, Emily Colson and Joshua Colson; 2 great-grandchildren; Owen and Emma, and her one brother John William Berwager and wife Sofia of Westminster. Joan was a lifelong member of Frizzellburg Bible Church. She was very involved in her church, particularly enjoying the Ladies Aid club, the Birthday club and singing in the Choir. Joan loved watching westerns and John Wayne movies on TV, gardening, canning and baking. She was an avid Orioles fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Joan's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster Maryland 21158 from 10:30 until the start of her funeral service at 12 noon. Pastor Andrew Reisburg will officiate. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Frizzellburg Bible Church or Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department, FD 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

Joan Carole Colson, 74, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Joan was the loving wife of the late Robert Carroll Colson who passed away in 2010. Joan was born on September 16, 1945 in Westminster to the late Madelyn and John Berwager. She was a graduate a Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. Joan worked for Carroll Hospital Center in various administrative positions and departments. Joan is survived by her three children; Robert Colson, Jr. and wife Denise of Wisconsin, Melanie Arrington and husband Melvin of Taneytown, and Jonathan Colson and long-time friend Tom Qualey of Washington, DC. She will be missed by her four grandchildren; Kayla Carr and husband Justin, Ryan Arrington, Emily Colson and Joshua Colson; 2 great-grandchildren; Owen and Emma, and her one brother John William Berwager and wife Sofia of Westminster. Joan was a lifelong member of Frizzellburg Bible Church. She was very involved in her church, particularly enjoying the Ladies Aid club, the Birthday club and singing in the Choir. Joan loved watching westerns and John Wayne movies on TV, gardening, canning and baking. She was an avid Orioles fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Joan's family will welcome visitors on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster Maryland 21158 from 10:30 until the start of her funeral service at 12 noon. Pastor Andrew Reisburg will officiate. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Frizzellburg Bible Church or Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department, FD 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close