Joan D. Hertsch
1935 - 2020
Joan D. (Rau) Hertsch, 85 of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Brinton Woods Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George Edward Hertsch. Joan was born April 9, 1935 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late George Edward Hertsch and late William Boyd Rau, Sr. She was a homemaker and had worked at Loyal Federal Bank. She was a member and volunteer at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, she enjoyed animals. She is survived by a nephew William B. Rau, III and wife Jan. Graveside Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 11 AM at Locust Grove Cemetery, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Locust Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
