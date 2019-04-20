Joan Ann Hughes, 84, of Finksburg, died on April 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on April 10, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Isabelle Clarke. She was the loving wife of Charles Samuel Hughes, her husband of 64 years. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Hughes, and brothers Martin and David Clarke. Joan worked at Bare Truck Center, and also as a bank teller. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Laura Lynn Hughes and husband David M. Hahn of Millers, sister Lynn Arrington of Perry Hall, and niece Jamee Cremen. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019