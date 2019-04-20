Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Hughes. View Sign

Joan Ann Hughes, 84, of Finksburg, died on April 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on April 10, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Isabelle Clarke. She was the loving wife of Charles Samuel Hughes, her husband of 64 years. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Hughes, and brothers Martin and David Clarke. Joan worked at Bare Truck Center, and also as a bank teller. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Laura Lynn Hughes and husband David M. Hahn of Millers, sister Lynn Arrington of Perry Hall, and niece Jamee Cremen. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Joan Ann Hughes, 84, of Finksburg, died on April 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on April 10, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Isabelle Clarke. She was the loving wife of Charles Samuel Hughes, her husband of 64 years. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Hughes, and brothers Martin and David Clarke. Joan worked at Bare Truck Center, and also as a bank teller. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Besides her husband she is survived by daughter Laura Lynn Hughes and husband David M. Hahn of Millers, sister Lynn Arrington of Perry Hall, and niece Jamee Cremen. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close