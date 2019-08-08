Joan Louise Holbrook, 82, of Hampstead, passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living, Westminster. Born September 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Harris) Close. She was the wife of the late Robert Holbrook. Prior to her retirement, she had been a seamstress at Joseph A. Banks. Surviving is daughter, Terry Holbrook and husband Art Ward, and sons Bradley Holbrook and wife Jinellle and Kevin Holbrook. Grandchildren Bradley Holbrook, Jr., Jason Holbrook, Justin Holbrook, Sarah Corkran; great grandchildren Hailey Holbrook, Emmy Holbrook, Brody Holbrook and Reece Corkran, "Possum", "Skeeter" and "Farmer". Also survived by a sister Dixie Hughes. She was predeceased by sister Rosena Rhoten. Visitation will be held at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. There will be no service. Private interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills. Memorials are suggested to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

