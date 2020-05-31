Joan M. Peeling, 78, of Finksburg, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born on January 30, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Leo J. and Dorothy H. (Palm) Kupnicki. She was the loving and devoted wife of 58 years to Philip R. Peeling. Joan graduated from Towson High School in 1960 and attended Baltimore Junior College. She was a faithful Christian and enjoyed attending community Bible study at Westminster Baptist Church. Surviving in addition to her husband Philip are son, Christopher H. Peeling of Perry Hall; daughter, Wendy Ann Joyce and husband Rick of Sparks; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. She was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth and Lee Kupnicki. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.