1/1
Joan Mann
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Halter Mann, 85, of Westminster, Maryland, died after a brief illness on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 14, 1935, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Halter and Harviene Schaeffer Halter. Joan grew up on a farm in Bachmans Valley, graduated from Westminster High School and attended Western Maryland College. She met her husband, Samuel L. Mann, at a community dance in Westminster when she was 14 and he was 16. They married in 1954. She was an accomplished artist, gardener and for many years had a seamstress business making clothing, as well as fashioning custom designed curtains, slipcovers and pillows for interior designers. She held multiple leadership roles with the Carroll Garden Club and won many prizes for flower arrangements at state level competitions. Her gardens were featured in the Baltimore Sun and Carroll magazine. She was also a longtime member of the GFWC Women's Club of Westminster and the Maple Crest Homemakers Club. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Sam; her children, Steve and wife Nan of Frederick, Tim and wife Kim of Annapolis, Ed and wife Janice of North Potomac, Jeni and husband Mark Tough of Baltimore City, Eve and husband Sean Bowmaster of Perry Hall; 10 grandchildren, Brooks, Alison, Alex, Brandi, Drew, Joe, Katie, Sam, Paige and Jack; three great-grandchildren, Max, Wyatt and Bennett; sister Eileen Halter Mummaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held later in the summer. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Carroll Garden Club, P.O. Box 1649, Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll County Food Sunday, ccfoodsunday.org. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved