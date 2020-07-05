Joan Halter Mann, 85, of Westminster, Maryland, died after a brief illness on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 14, 1935, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Halter and Harviene Schaeffer Halter. Joan grew up on a farm in Bachmans Valley, graduated from Westminster High School and attended Western Maryland College. She met her husband, Samuel L. Mann, at a community dance in Westminster when she was 14 and he was 16. They married in 1954. She was an accomplished artist, gardener and for many years had a seamstress business making clothing, as well as fashioning custom designed curtains, slipcovers and pillows for interior designers. She held multiple leadership roles with the Carroll Garden Club and won many prizes for flower arrangements at state level competitions. Her gardens were featured in the Baltimore Sun and Carroll magazine. She was also a longtime member of the GFWC Women's Club of Westminster and the Maple Crest Homemakers Club. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Sam; her children, Steve and wife Nan of Frederick, Tim and wife Kim of Annapolis, Ed and wife Janice of North Potomac, Jeni and husband Mark Tough of Baltimore City, Eve and husband Sean Bowmaster of Perry Hall; 10 grandchildren, Brooks, Alison, Alex, Brandi, Drew, Joe, Katie, Sam, Paige and Jack; three great-grandchildren, Max, Wyatt and Bennett; sister Eileen Halter Mummaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held later in the summer. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Carroll Garden Club, P.O. Box 1649, Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll County Food Sunday, ccfoodsunday.org
. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.