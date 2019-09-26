|
|
Joan Marie (Coffman) Wisniewski 72 of Westminster. Died Sunday, September 22, 2019 Joan was the wife of the late Joseph Wisniewski. Born February 15, 1947 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Ellen (Kelly) Coffman Joan was retired from the Westminster Wal-Mart as a CSM. She loved Bingo, doing crafts, South Carroll Senior Center, baking cookies, cooking huge dinners and her door was always open. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Joan had a heart of gold and loved her family dearly. Christmas was her favorite time of the year because family came together, her love and huge kind heart never stopped with her family but extended to her friends as well. Many would call her "Sweet Joanie". She often made crafts to hand out to family and friends for birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed the cold weather and watching the snow fall and cover the earth. Surviving her are her children Anita Kelly Barnstein, Joseph P and wife Rogelia Wisniewski, Thomas R. and wife Kim Wisniewski, Jason S. and Patricia Wisniewski, Sisters Peggy and husband Jay Gaither and Pauline and husband Dave Ellis, Grandchildren Lindsey R. Barnstein, Ethan, Joseph (Paco), Oliva (Livy), Maria, Zach and Joel. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Please join the family for a Celebration of her Life, (with a Christmas theme) on Saturday, September 28, 2019 6 to 8 PM with a Catholic Prayer Service starting at 8PM at BURIRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Burrier-Queen to offset funeral expenses. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 26, 2019