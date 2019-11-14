Joan Q. Medlin, 86, of Reisterstown, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Carroll Hospital Center. She was born on March 22, 1933 in Quincy, MA to the late Maurice and Anna (nee Weston) Quimby. She was married to the late Walter Anthony Medlin. She was a seamstress. Mrs. Medlin is survived by her son Paul Medlin of Edgewater, MD; son Philip Medlin of Harwood, MD; daughter Nancy Medlin of Eagle River, AK; daughter Michelle Whalan of Auckland, New Zealand; grandchildren Carrie, Jeff, Brandon, Christine, Brittaney and Sam Medlin, & Tyler, Wyatt and Guy Rohde; great grandchildren Andrew, Kendrick, Kylie, Levi and Taylor. Predeceased by son W. Stephen Medlin, sisters Eleanor Wood and Martha Beardsley and brother Ellis Quimby. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm. Service will begin at 2pm. Interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made to The Woodward School, Attn: Development Office, 1102 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 14, 2019