Joan Morgan (80) of Hampstead, MD passed away on May 8, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born August 31, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Miriam (Wilson) Langenfelder and the devoted wife of Lawrence Morgan. Before retiring, Joan served as the Financial Center Manager and Assistant Vice President of BB&T Bank. She was a member of The Red Hats Society, Inc. and spent a lot of her leisure time at the North Carroll Senior Center. She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers in her garden, collecting a wide variety of objects and keeping fit. Her family remembers her as being a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a consummate professional with a personality that could light up any room. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Howard Wallett, Sr.; son, Howie Wallett; sister, Lynn Munshower and infant grandson, Michael Utz. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Morgan; daughter, Joy Lynn Utz and husband Mark of Westminster, MD; brother, Richard Langenfelder and wife Joanne of Frankford, DE; step-daughter, Shelah Morgan; five grandchildren, Joshua Utz, Matthew Utz and wife Katie, Jenna Utz, Jacob Utz and wife Julia, Jason Utz; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Utz and Zoey Utz. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 12, 2020.