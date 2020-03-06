Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Myers. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Gordon Myers, 89, of Sykesville, died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Affectionately known to her family as Gheam, or Gheamer, she was born November 22, 1930 in Hagerstown Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Lee Jacob Gordon and Gertrude Geraldine Felix Gordon. She was the wife of George Hilliard Myers and they had been married since 1950. As a daughter, wife, and mother of three, Joan also worked as an administrative secretary for the U.S. Government, at the Department of Health and Human Services until her retirement. Upon her retirement, she devoted her time, to lovingly caring for her family, most especially her four beloved grandsons. She also volunteered at Carroll County Hospital along side her husband George. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Susan Myers Bush, and her husband Kenneth Black Bush, son Michael Hilliard Myers, and his wife Marisa Freitas Myers. Grandchildren Stinson Hilliard Myers and wife Moira Nusbaum Myers, Brayton George Myers and wife Kristina Maria Myers, Austin James Bush and Tyler Kenneth Bush, and one great grandchild, Colten Cash Myers and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter Donna Lee, brothers James Robert Gordon, Joseph Lee Gordon and sister Patricia Felix Shipley. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD are assisting with funeral arrangements. Online condolences welcomed at

