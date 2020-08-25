1/1
Joan R. Crago
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Roberts Crago, age 82, of Sykesville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born May 3, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert Roberts and Doris Mead Roberts. She was the wife of the late William H. Crago who died in 1993. Joan had been a cafeteria aid at Arlington Baptist School and Carroll Christian Academy for many years in addition to being a devoted wife and mother to six children. She was a member of Church of the Open Door since 1976. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: William and Nancy Crago of Spencer, MA, David and Susan Crago of Sykesville, Richard and Tonya Crago of Ulm, MT and Mark and Karen Crago of Chattanooga, TN; daughters and son-in-law: Sheryl and Steve Hogga of Reading, PA and Lynne Schmidt of Westminster; grandchildren: Heather, Luke, Matthew, Andrew, Michael, Chastity, Elise, Emilie, Jennifer, Jonathan, Michelle, Timothy, Deanna, Samantha, Morgan, Madison, Ben and Avery and great-grandchildren: William, Violet, Nathan, Jaxson, Jeremiah, Judah, Joel, Josiah, Janelle, Max and Harper. She was predeceased by her brother Harry Roberts and granddaughter, Michaela Brynn Crago. Due to current pandemic restrictions and the large family that Joan was blessed with funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved