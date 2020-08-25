Joan Roberts Crago, age 82, of Sykesville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born May 3, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert Roberts and Doris Mead Roberts. She was the wife of the late William H. Crago who died in 1993. Joan had been a cafeteria aid at Arlington Baptist School and Carroll Christian Academy for many years in addition to being a devoted wife and mother to six children. She was a member of Church of the Open Door since 1976. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: William and Nancy Crago of Spencer, MA, David and Susan Crago of Sykesville, Richard and Tonya Crago of Ulm, MT and Mark and Karen Crago of Chattanooga, TN; daughters and son-in-law: Sheryl and Steve Hogga of Reading, PA and Lynne Schmidt of Westminster; grandchildren: Heather, Luke, Matthew, Andrew, Michael, Chastity, Elise, Emilie, Jennifer, Jonathan, Michelle, Timothy, Deanna, Samantha, Morgan, Madison, Ben and Avery and great-grandchildren: William, Violet, Nathan, Jaxson, Jeremiah, Judah, Joel, Josiah, Janelle, Max and Harper. She was predeceased by her brother Harry Roberts and granddaughter, Michaela Brynn Crago. Due to current pandemic restrictions and the large family that Joan was blessed with funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, MD 21157.



