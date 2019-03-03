Joan "Josie" Rinehart Metcalf, 82, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home.Born May 30, 1936 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Israel Rinehart, Sr. and Helen Elizabeth (Roop) Rinehart. She was the wife of the late Clair Eugene Metcalf who predeceased her in 2004.Joan completed her Masters degree in Education and worked as a high school geometry teacher. She was active in the local 4-H clubs and in recent years worked part-time at the Frizellburg Antique store. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques and marbles, and spending time with her grandchildren.Surviving are son, Matthew David Metcalf and wife Kristin of Charlton, MA; daughter, Emily Ruth Soriano and husband Jovie of Reisterstown; grandchildren, Lydia, Andrew, and Michael Metcalf, Jaden, Julia, Jonas, and Jaxon Soriano; brothers, Harry I. Rinehart, Jr. and wife Dee of Vienna, MD and Robert C. Rinehart and wife Sue Thomas of Ellicott City; nieces and nephews, Edward and Eric Fowler, Jocelyn White, Cheryl Rinehart, Anne Fahey, Daniel and David Rinehart.She was predeceased by sisters, Joyce R. Fowler and Ethel R. Bohn.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster. Burial will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5th at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to the , Mid-Atlantic Affiliate, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen,VA 23058-5216. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary